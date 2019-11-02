close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

Show-cause notices

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

LALAMUSA: Owners of twelve factories Friday were issued show-cause notices on charges of causing environmental pollution. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad, DO Environment Umar Ashraf visited and inspected 14 industrial units and issued show-cause notices to 12 of them over allegedly causing pollution.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan