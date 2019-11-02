tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Owners of twelve factories Friday were issued show-cause notices on charges of causing environmental pollution. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad, DO Environment Umar Ashraf visited and inspected 14 industrial units and issued show-cause notices to 12 of them over allegedly causing pollution.
LALAMUSA: Owners of twelve factories Friday were issued show-cause notices on charges of causing environmental pollution. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad, DO Environment Umar Ashraf visited and inspected 14 industrial units and issued show-cause notices to 12 of them over allegedly causing pollution.