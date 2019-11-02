close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
Mass marriage ceremony

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

BUREWALA: As many as 24 couples tied the knot in a mass marriage function held under the aegis of a local welfare trust here on Friday. The function was arranged at a local hotel on Luddan Road. Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, the DC said that the social welfare was a source to get the blessings of Almighty Allah. He added that organiser of the event Sheikh Shahzad Mubeen always remained busy helping the masses.

