Mass marriage ceremony

BUREWALA: As many as 24 couples tied the knot in a mass marriage function held under the aegis of a local welfare trust here on Friday. The function was arranged at a local hotel on Luddan Road. Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, the DC said that the social welfare was a source to get the blessings of Almighty Allah. He added that organiser of the event Sheikh Shahzad Mubeen always remained busy helping the masses.