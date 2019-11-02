Sudden arrival of Indian locusts observed in Cholistan

MULTAN: The Pest Warning and Quality Control field staff Friday observed rapid arrival of locusts from Rajhistan desert of India to Cholistan. Talking to reporters, Punjab PWQC Director General Syed Zafaryab Hyder said locusts’ attack was observed in Bahawalpur, Multan and Muzaffargarh. He said the massive flights of locusts are the result of stormy south to north winds. The locusts have turned into big swarms and are flying in thickly populous areas and are moving ahead of Iran via Balochistan coastal belt. In fact, locust swarms are migrating from Pakistan to Iran, he said. Cotton and sugarcane crops in Pakistan are safe from locust attack but flowers at trees are affected badly, he said. The Punjab Agriculture Department field teams are imparting awareness among local communities to prevent locust attack. The locust swarms take rest in trees at night and fly after the rise of sun. He asked farmers to prevent locusts stay at green crops.