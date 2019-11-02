Revenue officers ordered to meet recovery targets

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Friday inspected different government institutions and departments in terms serving the masses at tehsil Jaranwala.

The DC chaired a meeting of revenue officers and reviewed the pace of recovery campaign of different departments. He directed the revenue officers to meet recovery targets and take action against defaulters.

He stressed the disposal of revenue cases with more speed without resorting to any unjustified delay.

The DC asked the Assistant Commissioner (AC) to improve the efficiency of departments at tehsil level. He urged officers of tehsil administration to visit government health and educational institutions regularly.

The DC also held an open court on the premises of tehsil office and listened the complaints of the people and issued orders to resolve them. He directed the officers of different departments to take the public complaints seriously and take prompt action.

Later, he planted a sapling on the premises of tehsil complex and visited tehsil headquarters THQ hospital and inspected its different departments and he inquired about the health of patients. He directed the hospital administration for maintaining good governance by keeping the medicines and other medical services available. He inspected Land Record Centre and interacted with the applicants. He said corruption, negligence, carelessness and dereliction from duty would not be tolerated.