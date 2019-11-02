Kartarpur can help ease down Pak-India tension: Sarwar

NANKANA SAHIB: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Kartarpur Corridor project could help easing down tensions between Pakistan and India.

Talking to media after visiting the Gurdwara Janamasthan to review the arrangements for the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji here on Friday, the governor said that beyond any doubt, Kartarpur Corridor project was a historic initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He added that the international community had also lauded Pakistan’s decision to open Kartarpur Corridor.

He said that Pakistan had always opened its doors for Sikh Yatrees from India in any situation whether in war or peace. He added that federal and provincial governments were working round the clock in connection with 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

The Punjab governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor project on November 9, adding that any politician from India, including Manmohan Singh, who wants to visit Pakistan on inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor project, would be welcomed.

He said that a luncheon would be arranged at the Governor House for visiting Sikh Yatrees.

Responding to a question, he said that India tried to hatch conspiracies to disrupt Kartarpur Corridor project but the government of Pakistan was committed to open the corridor in any circumstances.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that all arrangements, including security, were being finalised to facilitate and protect Sikh Yatrees visiting from Indian and other parts of the world to Pakistan to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. As many as 10,000 Sikh Yatrees would arrive from India to attend the event, he told.

The governor said that CCTV cameras had also been installed at Gurdwara Janamasthan and other locations while a special tent city and other arrangements were being made for accommodation of Sikh Yatrees. He informed that special arrangements had also been made at local government buildings and at the Gurdwara for them.

The Punjab governor lauded the efforts of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for facilitating the Sikh Yatrees.

He said that federal and provincial governments besides the ETPB officials were working hard to provide 100 per cent healthcare facilities to the Sikh Yatrees.

The governor also met with the Indian Sikh Yatrees and welcomed them to Pakistan.

After meeting with the Indian Sikh Yatrees who reached here along with gold made ‘Palki’ at Nankana Sahib, Ch Sarwar said that any politician from India, including former premier Manmohan Singh, who intended to attend the Kartarpur event on November 9 would be welcomed.

The Indian Sikh Yatrees hailed the efforts of the Punjab governor and the Pakistani government for making arrangements for them in Nankana Sahib. The Indian Sikh Yatrees while talking to The News lauded the efforts of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Indian cricketer Nvajot Singh Sidhu in materialising the dream of Kartarpur project for Sikh Yatrees.

The Sikh Yatrees from different Indian cities, including Ambala, Jalandhar and Delhi, hailed the efforts and arrangements made by the Pakistani government for them.

MPA Mahindarpal Singh, Evacuee Trust Property Board Secretary Tariq Wazir, Pakistan-Sikh Gurdwara Parbhand Committee president Sardar Satunat Singh, Harvinderpal Singh Sarna, the Nankana Sahib DC and others were also present.