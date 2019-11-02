Misery of relatives of train tragedy victims deepens

BAHAWALPUR: Troubles of the relatives of the victims of Tezgam Express tragedy deepened when on Friday they could not get information about their loved ones who suffered burns in the incident.

They tried to contact the district administration and Railways officials, but failed to gwet any information.

Even Sheikh Zayaid Hospital administration has not arranged any help desk to provide information to them about their missing loved ones.They were asked to visit Lahore for DNA samples. There are reports the district administration had not even provided coffins for unidentified bodies, and local traders arranged the coffins. However, according to Sheikh Zayaid Hospital officials, a special team from Lahore has reached the hospital and aggrieved families should provide blood samples for DNA tests. The leader of Tableeghi Jamaat has provided a list of passengers who were travelling in the affected bogies.

Special investigation teams of Pakistan Railways, DS Multan and DIG Railways police visited the scene. Railway police Khanpur have registered an FIR against unidentified passengers on charges of causing blaze that claimed the lives of more than 74 people and wounded 40 others. Nine people, who sustained injuries when they juped out of the burning train are stable at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), however one Rubina and her husband are still in ICU wards.