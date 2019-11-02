KP govt postpones polio campaign

PESHAWAR: The KP government on Friday postponed the polio campaign and rescheduled the drive due to the strike of the health workers in the province. The campaign was supposed to begin on November 4 but the Emergency Operations Centre announced the postponement. According to officials the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, the campaign would now be launched from December 16. They said the drive was postponed due to strike of the health workers and their refusal to work in the polio campaign.