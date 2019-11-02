Rahbar Committee to formulate future plan today: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rahman Friday said the Rahbar Committee will meet on Saturday (today) to formulate the future strategy with regard to the protest programme. Talking to reporters here after attending the meetings of heads of opposition parties of All Parties Conference (APC) at his residence late Friday night, Fazl said the meetings were convened to discuss the political strategy and get the parties’ views about the march. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the Rahbar Committee would decide the future plan of action adding that the whole leadership was on one page. Bilawal maintained that the puppet prime minister would have to go.