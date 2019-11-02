Sikh pilgrims can enter Pakistan with valid ID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday waived off two requirements for the Sikh pilgrims coming to Kartarpur from India.

In a tweet Friday morning, the prime minister said, “The Sikh pilgrims won’t need to have a passport; they just need to have a valid ID, and they no longer have to register 10 days in advance.” Moreover, he said the pilgrims would be charged no fee on the day of inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor.

“For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they won’t need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance.

Also, no fee will be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday”. Pakistan and India finally agreed in October and signed an agreement with regard to the

Kartarpur Corridor and this paved way for its inauguration on November 9. The four-kilometer corridor will facilitate the Sikh pilgrims and provide them with a visa-free link between Darbar Sahab in Kartarpur and Dera Baba Nanak Shrine in East Punjab (India). Islamabad has given a green signal to New Delhi, allowing up to 5,000 Indian Sikhs to visit Kartarpur.