Fazl should name the institution : Army supports elected govt under Constitution

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has asked the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman to tell which institution he was referring to in his speech to protesters on Friday.

Speaking to a private television channel, Gen Asif said the armed forces were an impartial institution and it had fulfilled its constitutional duty during the general elections.

He advised the opposition parties to approach the institution concerned if they had any complaint with regard to the general elections instead of levelling allegations about the general elections. “Such issues are resolved in a democratic way,” he said, adding that their support was always with the democratically elected government.

“No allegations should be levelled by protesting on streets,” he stated.

He pointed out that over a year had lapsed since the general elections were held but still the opposition parties could approach the forum concerned. He said whatever decision was taken by the government within constitutional limits, the same would be implemented in a democratic way. General Asif said the armed forces had been in a state of war for the last 20 years giving numerous sacrifices.

He said there was tension on the eastern border, while anti-terrorism operation Raddul-Fasaad was also going on in the tribal areas.

He said the Indian aggression was befittingly responded to earlier. He maintained that nobody could be allowed to play with stability of the country saying that anarchy was never in national interest. He expressed hope that the issues would be resolved in a better way.