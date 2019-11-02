Aizad decides to contest WZ polls

LAHORE: Former Director Game Development, Head Schools and Club Cricket PCB Sayid Aizad Hussain has decided to contest the elections in West Zone City Cricket Association.

Aizad has also served Lahore City Cricket Association as Chairman Interim Committee from 2013-2014. He was also Chief Executive Officer of Sayid Paper Mills Cricket team. He said in a statement on Friday that if he wins the elections, he will work hard to improve cricket structure in West Zone Lahore.