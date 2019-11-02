close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
November 2, 2019

Williamson’s bowling action cleared

Sports

A
Agencies
November 2, 2019

WELLINGTOPN: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s bowling action was given the all-clear Friday after he was reported during the first Test against Sri Lanka in August.

The right-handed batsman and occasional off-spinner came under scrutiny in Galle during a Test that Sri Lanka won by six wickets. He subsequently underwent a bowling assessment in England last month, where his action met the elbow extension angle permitted under ICC rules.“The International Cricket Council today confirmed that the bowling action of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been found to be legal, and he can continue bowling in international cricket,” the ICC said in a statement. Williamson is not playing in the ongoing home Twenty20 series against England after a recurring hip injury flared up. England won the opening game on Friday by seven wickets.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports