Sat Nov 02, 2019
Agencies
November 2, 2019

Olympic marathon to be moved

Sports

TOKYO: The 2020 Olympic marathon and race-walking will be moved to northern Japan over heat concerns, officials said Friday, after Tokyo’s governor offered her reluctant support.

The International Olympic Committee’s plan had caught Tokyo and 2020 organisers by surprise, with Governor Yuriko Koike repeatedly expressing her opposition. But on Friday, she said the city would not stand in the way. “We cannot agree with the IOC but we will not obstruct the decision made by the IOC, which has the final decision-making authority,” she said at a meeting with Olympic officials and organisers.

“In other words, this is a decision without an agreement.” The IOC announced last month that it wanted to move the events north to Sapporo, citing concerns about the hot and humid conditions of the Tokyo summer. John Coates, head of the IOC’s coordination commission, welcomed Koike’s statement as well as assent from Japan’s Olympic minister and the 2020 organisers.

Coates said the IOC had agreed with the Tokyo government and the organisers that no other 2020 events would be moved, and that Tokyo would not bear any costs related to moving the marathon and race-walking.

He said the body would also look with Tokyo at expenses the city has already incurred to prepare for hosting the events that will now be held in Sapporo, in the northern island of Hokkaido.

