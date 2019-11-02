Sana dedicates her award to women cricket fraternity

LAHORE: Pakistan former women cricket captain Sana Mir Friday dedicated her Asia Game Changer award she received for her best performance, to the women cricket fraternity, coaches, ground staff as well as Pakistan Cricket board.

Sana said the Asia Game Changers Award was the result of all her supporters and that the title belongs to them more than her.In October, Sana Mir was given award in a ceremony held in New York in October. The Award was given on the basis of Individual’s work in Asia and beyond and impact of their work in the region.

Referring to the England and Australian cricket teams, Sana said that their teams are now strong because their seniors worked hard for their development and this what was needed for us to do for development of our women’s team.