Curry in race for player of year award

TOKYO: Tom Curry was the sole England representative on a six-strong shortlist for world player of the year announced Friday even though the Red Rose brigade face South Africa in Saturday’s World Cup final.

The Springboks had two nominees in fleet-footed wing Cheslin Kolbe and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.Also included were Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and New Zealand’s Ardie Savea, while the United States Joe Taufete’e was a surprise selection among the contenders vying to succeed Ireland fly-half Jonathan Sexton as player of the year.But England captain Owen Farrell, lock Maro Itoje and South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk were among those overlooked.

Meanwhile no Japan players were nominated despite the hosts’ impressive run to the last eight of the World Cup. The shortlist was compiled by a star-studded panel of former internationals including Richie McCaw, John Smit, George Gregan, Brian O’Driscoll and Agustin Pichot, now the vice-chairman of World Rugby. Kolbe, who turned 26 earlier this week, has started six Tests in 2019 and scored five tries. He missed South Africa’s World Cup semi-final win over Wales with an ankle injury but is in the side for the final together with du Toit, a back-row mainstay for Springboks.