Sat Nov 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

Shah Faisal victorious

Sports

LAHORE: Shah Faisal Club moved into pre-quarterfinal of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Kataria Club by 5 wickets at the Race Course ground.

Scores: Kataria Club 152/8 in 20 overs (Faisal Rafiq 40, Adnan Riaz 29, Asher Hafeez 29, Hamza Sheraz 14, Zia Shehzad 3/18, Ali Manzoor 2/24, Haris Liaqat 2/32). Shah Faisal Club 156/5 in 19.4 overs (M Ilyas 51, Zia Shehzad 12, Haris Nazar 35, Sami Ehsan 38*).

