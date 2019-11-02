Warner leads Australia to T20 clean-sweep over SL

MELBOURNE: Australia cruised past Sri Lanka to clean-sweep their three-match Twenty20 series Friday, with an in-form David Warner grinding out a third successive half-century in the seven wicket win.

The home team have been dominant throughout, winning by 134 runs in Adelaide and by nine wickets with seven overs to spare in Brisbane ahead of the clash in Melbourne.

Sri Lanka’s batting had been insipid until now, but they finally posted a competitive score of 142 for six, with Kusal Perera hitting 57.However their bowlers, led by Lasith Malinga, have been no match for a quality Australian batting line-up, spearheaded by Warner who has now scored 217 in three innings without losing his wicket. Openers Finch and Warner were both dropped early in the run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and they made the visitors pay, putting on 69 for the first wicket. Finch hit three big sixes before falling for 37, caught by Shehan Jayasuriya off Lahiru Kumara.

That brought Steve Smith to the crease, but he only lasted nine balls, caught in the deep for 13. Warner, who scored an unbeaten 100 and 60 not out in the opening two games, was heard on the pitch microphone saying he was struggling with his rhythm. But he still produced the goods, bringing up his 50 off 44 balls to end the match unbeaten on 57, aided by Ashton Turner who chipped in with 22 as Australia reached 145 for three with 14 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka

Mendis c McDermott b Richardson 13

N. Dickwella c McDermott b Starc 0

K. Perera c Turner b Cummins 57

Fernando c McDermott b Cummins 20

O. Fernando c Carey b Richardson 6

B. Rajapaksa not out 17

S. Jayasuriya b Starc 12

L. Malinga not out 8

Extras: (lb8, w1) 9

Total: (six wickets, 20 overs) 142

Bowling: Starc 4-0-32-2, Richardson 4-0-25-2, Cummins 4-0-23-2, Zampa 4-0-30-0, Agar 4-0-24-0

Australia

A. Finch c Jayasuriya b Kumara 37

D. Warner not out 57

S. Smith c Sandakan b Pradeep 13

B. McDermott lbw Malinga 5

A. Turner not out 22

Extras: (lb5, w6) 11

Total: (three wickets, 17.4 overs) 145

Bowling: Malinga 4-0-22-1, Kumara 4-0-49-1, Pradeep 3.4-0-20-1, Jayasuriya 2-0-24-0, Sandakan 4-0-25-0

Result: Australia won by seven wickets

Toss: Australia Umpires: Shawn Craig (AUS) and Paul Wilson (AUS) TV Umpire: Gerard Abood (AUS) Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).