POA nominated for Peace and Sport Award

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has been nominated for Peace and Sport Award 2019 for its outstanding contribution to peace, dialogue and social change in the world through sport.

Peace and Sport Award is a prestigious distinction in the world of sports with a history of 11 years. With a vision “We believe that sustainable peace can be significantly advanced through the powerful catalyst of sport”.

Since 2008 a total of 77 Awards have been distributed to individuals and organisations form 40 nationalities working for the promotion of peace through sports from across the globe.The letter received by POA from Peace and Sports Award states, “First, the Peace and Sport Team was very pleased to receive the Peace and Sport Awards application by NOC Pakistan that we studied with great interest.

We must point that this year, we reached an over expected number of applications, establishing a new record of applicants. Given the large amount of applications received this year, it has been very difficult to select the nominees for this category, and we are honored to officially announce that you have been successfully selected as one of the nominees for the April 6 Initiative of the year”.

The winner will be selected by the online community and will be announced during the Peace and Sport Awards Ceremony that will take place in Monaco on December 12th, in the presence of Le Prince Albert II de Monaco.