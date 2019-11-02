close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

‘Over 3,500 players to feature in Lahore School Sports’

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore School Sports event is an ideal platform for young male and female players to show their talent. “I would like to request all parents to send their children for these games,” Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said this in a statement on Friday.

He said that the upcoming Lahore School Sports event could prove to be a game changer for school-going young players.The opening ceremony of grand event will be held at Punjab Stadium on November 4, 2019.

Bhatti informed that over 3500 male and female students from more than 80 schools will take part in over 80 sports and other competitions during the Lahore School Sports. “The grand event of Lahore School Sports will definitely help to a great extent in promotion of sports at grassroots level”.

“The events like this are essential for the growth of sports culture in the society. Sports Board Punjab is completing several sports development schemes across the province”.Bhatti announced that the Lahore School Sports competitions will be organized every year. “It’s good to see such a large number of schools taking part in a mega sports event. The private sector must come forward for the promotion of sports among young generation,” he added.

