Pakistan U-16s gain 1st innings lead over BD

LAHORE: Ahosun Habib and Shamsul Islam claimed four and five wickets, respectively as Pakistan U-16s were bowled out for 238 in their first innings on the second day of the second three-day match against Bangladesh U16 at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The play started after a day’s rest with Pakistan continuing with first innings score of 127 to be dismissed for 238 in 85.4 overs taking a 130-run lead.Ibrar Afzal (47) and Aliyan Mehmood (32*) helped the team to post a formidable score.

For Bangladesh, right-arm leg-spinner Shamsul Islam took five wickets for 88 in 34 overs. Ahosun Habib with his slow left-arm spin grabbed four wickets for 63. In second innings Bangladesh openers provided a confident start of 42 runs.

At stumps, the visitors were 64 for one in 36 overs. Minhajul Hasan Magh top-scored with 31. Scores in brief: Bangladesh U-16s 108 and 64-1 in 36 overs (Minhajul Hasan Magh 31). Pakistan U-16s 238 in 85.4 overs (Ali Hasan 59, Ibrar Afzaal 47, Abbas Ali 37, Aliyan Mehmood 32 not out, Mohammad Shehzad 25; Shamsul Islam Epon 5-88, Ahosun Habib Leon 4-63).