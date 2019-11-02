close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

Pakistan U-16s gain 1st innings lead over BD

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

LAHORE: Ahosun Habib and Shamsul Islam claimed four and five wickets, respectively as Pakistan U-16s were bowled out for 238 in their first innings on the second day of the second three-day match against Bangladesh U16 at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The play started after a day’s rest with Pakistan continuing with first innings score of 127 to be dismissed for 238 in 85.4 overs taking a 130-run lead.Ibrar Afzal (47) and Aliyan Mehmood (32*) helped the team to post a formidable score.

For Bangladesh, right-arm leg-spinner Shamsul Islam took five wickets for 88 in 34 overs. Ahosun Habib with his slow left-arm spin grabbed four wickets for 63. In second innings Bangladesh openers provided a confident start of 42 runs.

At stumps, the visitors were 64 for one in 36 overs. Minhajul Hasan Magh top-scored with 31. Scores in brief: Bangladesh U-16s 108 and 64-1 in 36 overs (Minhajul Hasan Magh 31). Pakistan U-16s 238 in 85.4 overs (Ali Hasan 59, Ibrar Afzaal 47, Abbas Ali 37, Aliyan Mehmood 32 not out, Mohammad Shehzad 25; Shamsul Islam Epon 5-88, Ahosun Habib Leon 4-63).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports