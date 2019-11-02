close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
Agencies
November 2, 2019

Mandhana to join India squad in West Indies

Sports

A
Agencies
November 2, 2019

NEW DELHI: Smriti Mandhana has recovered from her toe injury and will join the India women’s squad in the Caribbean ahead of the second ODI against West Indies on November 3.

Mandhana, who had sustained a fracture to her right toe while batting in the nets ahead of the ODI series against South Africa at home last month, will be leaving for the Caribbean on November 2.

Mandhana spent a part of her recovery at home in Sangli, from where she posted an update via Instagram of her first running session. She subsequently underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru even as the Indian squad left for the Caribbean on October 21.

No replacement for Mandhana had been announced at the time.Mandhana, the vice-captain of the T20I side, had been named in both ODI and T20I squads for the tour, which is India’s final assignment this year.

