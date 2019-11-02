Team for Emerging Teams Asia Cup named

LAHORE: Top-order batsman Saud Shakeel has been named captain and Rohail Nazir vice-captain for this month’s 50-over ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, which will be held in Cox’s Bazar and Mirpur, Bangladesh, from November 12.

The squad has been jointly selected by the men’s senior and junior selection committees and as per event playing conditions, it includes 11 players with under 23 years of age while the remaining four players are above 23 years of age.

Squad: Saud Shakeel (captain), Rohail Nazir (vice-captain), Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Haider Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Imran Rafiq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Mohsin, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saif Badar, Sameen Gul, Umar Khan Reserves: Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Hussain Talat and Muhammad Haris. Team management: Ijaz Ahmed (Manager-cum-head coach), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (assistant coach).