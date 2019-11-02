England, SA rugby WC final today

TOKYO: England face the daunting task of trying to match or even improve upon their stunning win over New Zealand when they face South Africa in the World Cup final.

Eddie Jones’s men will head into Saturday’s showpiece in Yokohama as favourites after a superb 19-7 semi-final win ended the All Blacks’ bid for a third successive world title. But South Africa are probably one of the few sides capable of repelling England in their current form, even if there was nothing pretty about the Springboks’ grinding 16-13 semi-final win over Wales. England, whose starting XV is unchanged, appear to have the more balanced side.

A sound scrum and and lineout featuring the athletic Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje is supported by a back row where number eight Billy Vunipola is alongside “kamikaze kid” flankers Sam Underhill and Tom Curry, who have been superb at the breakdown in Japan.