Sat Nov 02, 2019
Agencies
November 2, 2019

Hur maintains lead in Taiwan LPGA

Sports

TAIPEI: South Korea’s Hur Mi-Jung maintained her lead at the half-way mark of the LPGA Taiwan Championship Friday, finishing on 12 under-par, one stroke ahead of the US’s Nelly Korda. Hur scored five of her seven birdies on the first six holes to match her opening-round six-under-par 66 at the Miramar Golf County Club in New Taipei City.

Hur won her first title of the year at the Ladies Scottish Open in August to snap a five-year LPGA win drought, before also winning the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic in Texas earlier this month. America’s defending champion Nelly Korda, who tied with Hur on the first day, finished second with a bogey-free 67 to get to 11-under-par.

LPGA Taiwan second-round scores:

132 - Hur Mi-Jung (KOR) 66-66

133 - Nelly Korda (USA) 66-67

134 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 67-67, Kim In-Kyung (KOR) 69-65

135 - Brooke Henderson (CAN) 71-64, Su Oh (AUS) 68-67

136 - Kim Hyo-Joo (KOR) 69-67, Caroline Masson (GER) 68-68

137 - Morgan Pressel (USA) 70-67

138 - Jessica Korda (USA) 69-69, Angel Yin (USA) 68-70.

