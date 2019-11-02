T10 organisers were informed in time about NOCs: PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had informed T10 League organisers well time that country’s players will not be allowed to figure in the competition under the prevailing boarder and Kashmir situation.

A well-placed source in the PCB has confirmed to The News that a letter to this effect was sent to the T10 organisers as early as in August. “We cannot issue NOCs and allow any Pakistan citizen under the prevailing situation to compete in an Indian League meant for fun and entertainment. The border and volatile Kashmir situation is the reasons behind this decision. T10 League is all about India as almost all teams competing in the event are carrying Indian cities name. In that scenario, the PCB cannot allow its players to figure in such a private league,” one of the PCB officials when contacted said.

Some of the leading members of the Australia bound Pakistan cricket team were furious at the PCB decision to revoke NOCs for the T10 League starting in UAE from November 15-24.

“The NOC was conditional and even then we had intimated the organisers through a letter that under the prevailing situation no Pakistan cricketer will be allowed to compete in a league that is supported and sponsored by the Indians,” the official said.

He denied receiving any instructions or letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan as was reported in section of press. “It is not like that. We have not received anything from the PM House. It is PCB’s principle stand. Everyone is aware of the fact as what is going on boarders. How we could allow our players to play for Indian entertainment league when there are daily casualties going on at the border.”

Even the retired players including the likes of Shahid Afridi and other cannot compete in the League without acquiring NOC for the PCB.

“Under the ICC rules, every player needs NOC from the respective Board even if he is retired. So we are not going to issue NOC to retired players even,” the official said. In a recent hand-out, the PCB had also said that to manage the players’ workload, continued work on their fitness levels as well as to ensure primacy and participation of its players in its premier Quaid-i-Azam Trophy, the PCB has revoked conditional NOCs of its players to feature in the T10 tournament.

Some leading Pakistan cricketers including Mohammad Aamir, Mohammad Irfan, Anwar Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, M Husnain, Sohail Tanvir, Faheem Ashraf, Harris Rauf, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Aamir Yamin, Sohail Akhtar, M Hafeez and to represent eight different teams including Lahore Qalandars in the ten-day long show.