Pak-BD women ODI series begins today

LAHORE: Pakistan and Bangladesh women team will kick start their two-match One Day International series with the opener on Saturday (November 2) here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Ahead of their next month’s final round ICC Women’s Championship fixture against world champions England in Malaysia, this series provides a crucial opportunity to the Bismah Maroof-led side to get their permutations and combinations right.

The second match which will be played at the same venue on November 4.Pakistan are currently ranked fifth in the eight-team series and a win against England will see them secure automatic qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand by breaking into the top four.Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said ahead of the series: “We have two one-dayers against Bangladesh and our aim is to win both of them. The T20I series was our season-opener and we needed that win to get the momentum. Now, we have gotten it, we will look to make the most of it in the ODI series.”

Bangladesh captain Rumana Ahmed: “There’s a little worry in the camp after the T20I series defeat but we are looking at the positives. The ODI series present us chances to pounce back and we have a firm believe that we will do better in the upcoming two matches.”

The two teams have overall played eight ODIs with Pakistan having an upper hand with five wins. The remaining three were won by Bangladesh.Teams (from): Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sandhu, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).

Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (T20 Captain), Rumana Ahmed (ODI Captain), Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana (Wk), Ayesha Rahman, Nigar Sultana Joty (Wk), Sanjida Islam, Lata Mondol, Panna Ghosh, Ekka Mollik, Sharmin Sultana, Kadija-tul-Kubra, Farjana Haque Pinki, Sharmin Sultana Supta, Mst Shanjida Akther Maghla.