Forty years on, hostage crisis poisons Iran-US ties

TEHRAN: Forty years since revolutionary students stormed the American embassy in Tehran and took its staff hostage, the crisis still poisons relations between the arch-foes.

On November 4, 1979, less than nine months after the toppling of Iran’s American-backed shah, students overran the complex to demand the United States hand over the ousted ruler after he was admitted to a US hospital.

It took a full 444 days for the crisis to end with the release of 52 Americans, but the US broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 1980 and ties have been frozen ever since. Iranians are to celebrate the incident from Saturday with the unveiling of freshly painted murals on the walls of the former embassy, now a museum chronicling US “arrogance” around the world, according to Fars news agency. Anti-American artworks that for decades adorned the walls of the embassy were sandblasted away last month to make way for the new murals.

Gary Sick, an American official who dealt with the hostage crisis at the time, said the incident was “probably the single best explanation for why we’re in the sort of impasse we are right now. “If you look at everything Iran has done or we have done in the meantime, the kind of punishment that is being meted out to Iran is totally disproportionate,” he told AFP in Washington. Four decades on from the storming of the embassy, tensions are peaking again. US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew last year from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions as part of a campaign of “maximum pressure”. The 2015 accord had promised to open up Iran’s economy to the world after years of isolation, in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme.