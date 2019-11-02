Fugitive Malaysian 1MDB financier offered asylum: spokesperson

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian financier wanted for his role in the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB financial scandal has been offered asylum abroad, his spokesman said Friday, as reports surfaced he was in the Middle East.

The news came a day after US officials announced that Low Taek Jho had struck a settlement to forfeit assets worth $700 million, including a Beverly Hills hotel and a private jet, as part of efforts to recover stolen cash.

The jet-setting former unofficial adviser to 1Malaysia Development Berhad allegedly played a key role in plundering the sovereign wealth fund, in a fraud that also purportedly involved former premier Najib Razak. The whereabouts of Low, who has been charged over the scandal in the US and Malaysia, are a mystery but his representatives now say he has been offered asylum, without naming a country.

“We understand that Mr. Low was offered asylum in August 2019 by a country that acts in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and European Convention on Human Rights,” a spokesperson for Mr. Low, through his attorneys, told AFP. The spokesperson did not provide further details.

Online news portal The Malaysian Insight reported that Low was in the United Arab Emirates and had been travelling between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East since June, citing unidentified sources. But national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador denied Low was in the UAE, according to state news agency Bernama.