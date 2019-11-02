US-China tensions hang over Southeast Asian summit

BANGKOK: Southeast Asian leaders are expected to voice concern at rising trade tensions during a regional summit starting on Saturday in the shadow of the U.S.-China trade war and amid worries at U.S. disengagement from the region.

The 10 countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will meet in Bangkok, where they will also hold talks with representatives of world powers and have discussions on a regional trade agreement backed by Beijing.

A draft final summit statement seen by media said the leaders would express “deep concern over the rising trade tensions and on-going protectionist and anti-globalization sentiments.” Trade would be the main topic, diplomats said, with little discussion expected on perennial regional problems such as maritime disputes with China over the South China Sea and the plight of Rohingya refugees driven from Myanmar.