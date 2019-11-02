Trump says US knows who Islamic State´s new leader is

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States knows who the Islamic State group´s new leader is, after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US-led commando raid. “ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!” Trump tweeted. US officials did not give any more details. Islamic State earlier confirmed the death of its leader al-Baghdadi in a statement and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi. However, little is known about Hashimi, whose name was seldom mentioned as a possible successor the multiple times that Baghdadi was falsely reported killed in recent years. Baghdadi, who led IS since 2014 and was the world´s most wanted man, died in a US special forces raid in Syria´s northwestern province of Idlib on Sunday. Islamic State also confirmed the killing in another raid the following day of the group´s previous spokesman, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir.