close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 2, 2019

Trump says US knows who Islamic State´s new leader is

World

AFP
November 2, 2019

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States knows who the Islamic State group´s new leader is, after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US-led commando raid. “ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!” Trump tweeted. US officials did not give any more details. Islamic State earlier confirmed the death of its leader al-Baghdadi in a statement and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi. However, little is known about Hashimi, whose name was seldom mentioned as a possible successor the multiple times that Baghdadi was falsely reported killed in recent years. Baghdadi, who led IS since 2014 and was the world´s most wanted man, died in a US special forces raid in Syria´s northwestern province of Idlib on Sunday. Islamic State also confirmed the killing in another raid the following day of the group´s previous spokesman, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World