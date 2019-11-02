Montenegro minister resigns over bribe video

PODGORICA: Montenegro´s development and tourism minister resigned Friday after a video emerged appearing to show inspectors from his ministry taking a bribe from a businessman, the first time a top official has quit over corruption.

In the video, broadcast by the local TV channel Vijesti, the inspectors are heard demanding a kickback from a man who wants to continue construction of a building in the resort town of Budva even though his permit has expired. When one of the inspectors asks, “Did you bring it?”, the man responds that he only has “5,000” euros, even though the total amount they had requested was “20,000”. Later one of the inspectors is heard saying: “Give me that under the table, put the envelope away”. Minister Pavle Radulovic, in office since 2016, announced he would resign over the incident at a press conference. “I have failed to eradicate this kind of behaviour,” he said. He said disciplinary proceedings were already under way before video was leaked, but that no one was punished.