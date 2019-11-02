Israel’s F-35 fighters to join multinational training

JERUSALEM: Israel’s F-35 stealth fighters will join a multinational manoeuvre starting in the Jewish state next week, the military said Friday. The air force will showcase the US-made plane at a time of high tensions between Israel and arch-foe Iran, with Israel regularly striking what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah military targets in Syria. The United States, Germany, Italy and Greece will also participate in the “Blue Flag” excercise to be held in southern Israel from November 3-14, the military said in a statement. It will be the first international ‘Fifth Generation’ exercise held in Israel involving the F-35, it said, referring to the most advanced fighter planes, typically employing stealth technology, advanced avionics and highly-integrated computer systems. “This deployment will provide an opportunity for joint flights over a wide range of threat scenarios combined with advanced technology,” it said, adding that the exercise would include over 1,000 personnel from different air forces.