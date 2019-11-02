Maskless Merkel braves severe Delhi smog

NEW DELHI: German Chancellor Angela Merkel got a toxic welcome to India on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed her in air so polluted that authorities declared a public health emergency. Ignoring medical advice to the choking megacity’s 20 million inhabitants, the pair did not wear pollution masks as they inspected troops at the presidential palace in New Delhi.

Schools in the Indian capital were shut until Nov. 5, the city government said as residents breathed the season’s worst air for a third straight day.

Merkel, 65, sat for the national anthems, as during similar ceremonies following a series of shaking spells earlier this year. She thanked Modi for the “very warm and gracious welcome” as the two sides signed a series of agreements in agriculture, maritime technology, “green urban mobility” and even yoga. She and Modi also agreed to “deepen efforts to restart negotiations” on a free-trade deal between the European Union and India, with talks stuck since 2013.