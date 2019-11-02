Buzdar approves steps to expedite industrialisation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired third meeting of Special Economic Zone Authority Punjab at his office.

The meeting approved the adoption of different steps to expedite the industrialisation process in the province. The meeting approved the giving status of a special economic zone to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad and the chief minister said that the industrial city would span over 4,000 acres of land to create around 2.5 lakh employment opportunities.

The meeting also decided to give the status of the special economic zone to an industrial estate in Bahawalpur.

Usman Buzdar said that this industrial estate would be established on an area of 483 acres adding that industrialisation process would be expedited in southern Punjab as a result. Establishment of a special economic zone on an area of 238 acres was also granted in Mianwali District in the private sector.

The meeting also approved the establishment of a special economic zone in Lahore in the private sector.

The chief minister said this SEZ would be established on 231 acres while foundation stone of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park project would be laid in the mid of next month. He said that special economic zones were being established in Punjab and special incentives would be offered to the investors to strengthen the economy and to promote job opportunities.