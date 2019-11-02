School arranges event for Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: Students of Shaheed Wahabuddin High School participated in an art competition to show support for Kashmiris who have stood against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, students were awarded prizes by Principal Abdul Haq in the presence of officers from the Press Information Department, Peshawar. The principal, in his address, said that the students’ activities showed solidarity with the Kashmiris. He urged the United Nations to act against the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The principal said the students of schools, colleges and universities were with their Kashmiri brethren and would raise their voices for their rights.