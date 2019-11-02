close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
November 2, 2019

School arranges event for Kashmiris

Newspost

BR
Bureau report
November 2, 2019

PESHAWAR: Students of Shaheed Wahabuddin High School participated in an art competition to show support for Kashmiris who have stood against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, students were awarded prizes by Principal Abdul Haq in the presence of officers from the Press Information Department, Peshawar. The principal, in his address, said that the students’ activities showed solidarity with the Kashmiris. He urged the United Nations to act against the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The principal said the students of schools, colleges and universities were with their Kashmiri brethren and would raise their voices for their rights.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost