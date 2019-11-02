NAB files Rs110m reference

Accountability court summons NHA GM

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: An accountability court here on Friday summoned the general manager of the National Highway Authority (NHA) on the next hearing after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed Rs110 million reference against the accused.

The NAB officials told the court that the accused Mohammad Shahid was recruited as an assistant director in NHA in 1990 and had received Rs25 million as salaries so far. The NAB officials said that the accused owned 25 plots and houses in different cities of the country which were beyond his known sources of income. The court after hearing the argument directed to produce the accused in the court in the next hearing. Meanwhile, a local court sent five accused on a 14-day judicial remand for stopping the workers of Bus Rapid Transit in Phase-III Chowk and hurling threats at them. The accused Asif, Khalid, Mohammad Khan, Riazuddin and Noorzada were arrested after general manager operations lodged a case. The court after hearing the arguments sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.