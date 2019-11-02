close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
House gutted

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

LAHORE: A fire broke out in a house at Hakeem Chowk at PIA Colony on Friday. The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit. Upon being informed, firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported.

suicide: A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the house of his uncle in the Kot Lakhpat area on Friday. The deceased identified as Naveed came to the house of his maternal uncle at Chand Rai Road, Kot Lakhpat, where he tied a rope to a ceiling fan and hanged himself to death. According to his family sources, he was mentally deranged.

