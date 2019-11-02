Residents threaten protest if school building not reconstructed

MANSEHRA: The residents of Lower Kanshian have threatened to block Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to traffic if Government Primary School building in their area was not reconstructed.

“This school’s building collapsed in the 2005 earthquake and government has yet to reconstruct it,” Khushal Khan, a local told a news conference in Balakot on Friday.

A group of people led by Khushal Khan told reporters that they along with students of the school in question protested in front of Education Department offices in Peshawar and Mansehra but to no avail.

“Because of the snowfall in parts of Kaghan valley our village is in the grip of cold and students cannot sit under the open sky,” he said.

Khushal Khan said that the students were receiving education in the damaged school building, adding that local people had started reconstructing the building on a self-help basis but they couldn’t do so because of financial constraints. He said that local lawmakers were least interested in getting the school reconstructed. “We would block Balakot-Naran section of MNJ road if the government did not start the reconstruction of the school building,” he said.