SCCI criticises property tax notices to traders

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has criticised the issuance of property tax notices to the business community with excessive rates by provincial Excise and Taxation Department and called it anti-business act and against the interests of the traders.

The reservations were conveyed by a group of traders during a meeting with SCCI President Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz at the chamber house on Friday. The SCCI chief said the move would create mistrust between government and traders community, which could also lead to difficulties for the provincial government in expanding the revenue base.

He said the traders had protested against the imposition of excessive taxes whereas the provincial taxation authorities had issued notices to the business community about property taxes with exorbitant rates.

The SCCI chief believed the business community was being harassed through various tactics by the government officials to enhance revenue base in the province, which was tantamount to creating a gulf between the government and the traders. He urged authorities to devise economic policies with proper coordination and consultation of the chambers and relevant stakeholders to get the desired objectives and stabilise the country’s economy and promote industrialisation.