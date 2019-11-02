Lok Virsa finalises preparations to hold 10-day annual folk festival

Islamabad:National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has finalized preparations to hold 10-day annual folk festival, popularly known as ‘Lok Mela’ from November 15 to 24 in collaboration with all provincial culture departments.

The festival aimed at promoting indigenous folk heritage, creating harmony among all federating units and providing a platform to master artisans, folk artists and rural performers to get recognition of their talent at national level.

The main features include provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric song and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, folk cuisine and other many attractions. Further details will be shared in due course.

A ten-day folk festival would focus on provincial harmony and national integration while highlighting the contribution of our people in building the future of our country.

Officials of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) told APP that the ten-day folk festival would start from November 15 at Garden Avenue Shakarparian.

They said that in this regard all preparations are being finalized to make the festival more entertaining and attractive for the visitors.

The Lok Mela will start daily from 10 am to 10 pm and will give an opportunity to the residents of the twin cities to experience the colours and warmth of diverse cultures from all over the country. The festival will culminate with a colourful ceremony on November 24.