PMDC staff moves court against sackings

Islamabad:The sacked employees of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council have taken the government to the court for dissolving their organisation through a presidential ordinance.

Besides dissolving the PMDC to form a new organisation, Pakistan Medial Commission, the ordinance also terminated the services of all 300 staff members of the regulator for medical and dental education and practice without any prior notice and led to the seizing of the PMDC building and records by Islamabad's district administration and police.

The sacked employees have been staging a sit-in outside the PMDC building demanding their immediate reinstatement.

PMDC registrar retired Brig Dr Hafizuddin and 31 employees filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court seeking orders to declare the ordinance for the establishment of the PMC unconstitutional and allow them and other staff members to continue work in the newly-formed commission.

They said their services were terminated without giving them a proper opportunity of hearing. The petitioners feared that the PMC would hire new employees against the sanctioned and contractual positions through other modes after the issuance of advertisement which would jeopardise the vested rights to serve the council’s previous employees.

The high court issued notices to the secretaries of the president, cabinet division and law and health ministries, Islamabad's chief commissioner, attorney general and the president of the PMC to respond to the petition by November 8 and adjourned the hearing until then.