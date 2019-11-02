2 more die of dengue taking toll to 36 at allied hospitals

Rawalpindi:The dengue fever outbreak that has proved to be the most severe in nature in the history of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi this year with report of well over 11,100 confirmed cases of the infection only at the three allied hospitals in town claimed another two lives at Holy Family Hospital in last 48 hours.

The death of another two patients at HFH took the total number of deaths so far reported due to dengue fever at the allied hospitals to 36 that is a new record in the history of dengue fever outbreaks in Rawalpindi.

According to details, a total of 21 confirmed patients of dengue fever have died at HFH so far since September 5 this year while the infection claimed as many as 10 lives at Benazir Bhutto Hospital and five lives at District Headquarters Hospital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the three allied hospitals received as many as 315 confirmed patients of dengue fever in last three days. The number of confirmed patients being reported per day has started showing downward trend yet the number of deaths due to the infection is still on the rise.

To date, the allied hospitals have received well over 4,400 confirmed patients of dengue fever from the federal capital while of 36 patients died of the infection at Rawalpindi hospitals, at least 16 were residents of Islamabad. Over 6600 confirmed patients from Rawalpindi have so far reported at the three allied hospitals.

In last two-and-a-half months, the allied hospitals have received as many as 77,779 patients at their dengue outpatient departments of which the allied hospitals had to admit a total of 13,616 patients for in-ward treatment.

Despite a significant fall in temperature in this region of the country, the allied hospitals have been still receiving 800 to 1,200 patients at dengue OPDs while on Friday, as many as 315 patients including 231 confirmed patients of the infection were undergoing treatment at the three teaching hospitals.

In last 24 hours, the allied hospitals have tested 78 patients positive for dengue fever while results in another 51 cases were being awaited at the hospitals on Friday.