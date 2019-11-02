Buzdar takes notice of torture on youth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: On the orders of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, police have arrested the accused of torturing a youth in Muzaffargarh. The chief minister had taken notice of torture of youth in Mir Hazar Khan area of Muzaffargarh District and sought a report from the DPO.Police arrested the criminal and took action after registering a case.
