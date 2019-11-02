Moot on drug abuse at SALU

SUKKUR: The awareness talks on ‘Campaign against Drug Use in Educational Institutions’ were held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, jointly organised by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Sindh, and Institute of Business Administration (IBA), SALU, Khairpur.

Joint Director, Anti-Narcotics Force, Sindh, Lt. Col. Aftab Ahmed said it is our collective responsibility to save students from the menace of drugs. He also shed light on the adverse effects of the using drugs at any level, including educational institutions, adding that the ANF is organising awareness walks, seminars, and dialogues on drug abuse. The ANF official said the ANF will save Pakistan’s future generation because youth is the force for prosperity and success.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof Dr Mumtaz Ali Junejo said drug is one of the greatest threats to the nation and it is our responsibility to educate youth about the drug abuses and to discourage drug usage, especially in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Director IBA, Prof Dr Minhoon Khan Laghari welcomed the guest speaker and participants of the event. He said it is healthy and important activity, saying that drug users cannot return hundred per cent to the society and also lose health and money. Prof Dr Masihullah Jatoi said that nearly nine million people are drug addicted in the country, and it is also serious implication for the health of other people.