Mass marriage ceremony

BUREWALA: As many as 24 couples tied the knot in a mass marriage function held under the aegis of a local welfare trust here on Friday.

The function was arranged at a local hotel on Luddan Road. Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, the DC said that the social welfare was a source to get the blessings of Almighty Allah.

He added that organiser of the event Sheikh Shahzad Mubeen always remained busy helping the masses. Assistant Commissioner Rana Aurangzeb, THQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Imran Bhatti, Government College Principal Khushi Muhammad Shahzad and others were also present.