Steel-cutting ceremony of two high-tech frigates held

ISLAMABAD: Commodore Azfar Humayun of Pakistan Navy, the Chief Naval Overseer (CNO) China, and President China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC), jointly performed the steel-cutting ceremony of type-054 A/P Frigate Project at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, China, two warships are being built for Pakistan Navy to strengthen the country’s water frontiers watchdog.

While speaking on the occasion, the chief guest highlighted that the project is yet another manifestation of time-tested and ever-growing Pak-China friendship. He also acknowledged the commitment and dedication of CSTC team in this important Project.

Type-054 A/P warships are the state of the art frigates, equipped with modern technologies, including surface, subsurface and anti-air weaponries and sensors. These warships would be the most advanced platforms, which would make Pakistan Navy more lethal to meet future challenges.The ceremony was also attended by officers of Pakistan Navy, representatives, officials of China Shipbuilding Trading Company and Hudong Zhonghua shipyard.