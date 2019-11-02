Campaign launched to expand education facilities in undeveloped rural areas: Afridi

FAISALABAD: Former cricket Shahid Afridi has launched a social campaign to expand education facilities in the far-flung and undeveloped rural areas of the country through Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF). Addressing a function at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday, Shahid Afridi said that he had earned international fame only because of Pakistan and cricket.

“Now it was my moral duty to pay back Pakistan”, he said. He told that he had established a foundation with a mandate to focus on health, education and clean drinking water projects for poor and deprived segments of the society. About the activities of the foundation, he told that a 250-bed hospital had been established in Thar with the collaboration of a fertiliser company, which would become operational very soon.

Regarding availability of clean drinking water, he said that it was very pathetic that in rural Sindh, human beings as well as animals drink water from the same pond. He said that he had built water tanks from where ladies could get clean drinking water nearest to their houses. He told that this job was started from a Goth where 59 non-Muslim families were also living.

He said that he had launched his welfare oriented programme alone but with its expansion, he had to seek help from the philanthropist so that maximum people could be provided facilities of health, education and clean water across the country.