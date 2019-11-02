Rapid arrival of Indian locusts observed in Cholistan

MULTAN: The Pest Warning and Quality Control field staff Friday observed rapid arrival of locusts from Rajasthan desert of India to Cholistan. Talking to reporters, Punjab PWQC Director General Syed Zafaryab Hyder said locusts’ attack was observed in Bahawalpur, Multan and Muzaffargarh. He said the massive flights of locusts are the result of stormy south to north winds. The locusts have turned into big swarms and are flying in thickly populous areas and are moving ahead of Iran via Balochistan coastal belt.

In fact, locust swarms are migrating from Pakistan to Iran, he said.