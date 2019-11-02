close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

KP govt postpones polio campaign

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

PESHAWAR: The KP government on Friday postponed the polio campaign and rescheduled the drive due to the strike of the health workers in the province. The campaign was supposed to begin on November 4 but the Emergency Operations Centre announced the postponement. According to officials the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, the campaign would now be launched from December 16. They said the drive was postponed due to strike of the health workers and their refusal to work in the polio campaign.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan