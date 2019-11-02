close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

Hindu community in Nowshera happy with Diwali arrangements

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

NOWSHERA: The representatives of the Hindu community here on Friday thanked the newly posted Cantt Executive Officer Nowshera Cantt Ch Baber Hussain for special arrangements for the Hindu community to celebrate the Diwali festival. They expressed happiness on being cared in a true spirit of our national harmony and co-existence.

The Cantt Board employees from the Hindu community were given 02 days holidays and Rs1000/- each at the festival. The community reps also thanked the President Cantt Board Brig Nazir Hussain Khan and the minority member Stephen Ghauri for their support. The cantonment executive officer assured his full support to the Hindu community. He said Nowshera offered a true depiction of the sub-continent culture as the existence of all major religions, languages and cultures had made it a diverse and a unique cantonment of our country.

